Paige letter: U.S. Postal Service

2017 will again be a challenge for the United States Postal Service.
Let’s again “Think outside the Mailbox” while still using the same principles that make the U.S. Postal Service user-friendly for all Americans at the best possible price. The U.S. Constitution guarantees a Postal Service for all. Privatizing the USPS would only reduce service to rural areas such as Idaho even more. Expanding services such as banking and offering U.S. Mint products would help create a financially stable Post Office in each community to create a “Center of Operations.”
The burdensome pre-funding for future Retiree Health Benefits 75 years into the future still exists even when it should have expired in 2016. Why “punish” an entity that benefits us all? Congress must pass positive laws to make the USPS stronger now and in the future. The 2016 fiscal year has so far netted the USPS a $610 Operating Profit for 2017, proving that the Postal Service can benefit all Americans using no tax dollars while employing many veterans.
This is a family business that we can all use to keep America strong. Thank you for your continued support.
John Paige, president, Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers
