Mason letter: Electoral College

Dec. 19, 2016, was a day that “will live in infamy,” a day of betrayal. A day that over 300 electors were faithless to their pledge to the Constitution to assess and approve that a candidate is qualified. Instead, the electors ratified an injustice and nullified the votes of 2.8 million. Instead of providing a check on a candidate so woefully and willfully unprepared, the electors chose self-interest over country. Unexamined were the manifold conflicts of interest that will lead Donald Trump to perjure himself upon his oath-taking. Trump is a man with immense profits to be garnered for him and his family from nations that wish our undoing. A man who invited the Russians to further hack his opponent. How is it that Richard Nixon was impeached for lies about a mere break-in at the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate, and Trump is ratified for the plethora of distortions and slanders that he utters? How is it that he seeks to appoint Russian sympathizers, conspiracy theorists and climate deniers and oil executives that seek to undermine democracy at home and abroad? Historians will note the end of the American republic occurred Dec. 19, 2016.
Owen Mason, Boise
