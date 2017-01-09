Lunsford letter: Donald Trump

With Trump being a real estate mogul, let’s see if he tries to sell the White House or borrow money against it. If not, look for him to have the White House painted with his favorite color, which I assume would be the color of money. Speaking of money, look for the new one dollar bill to have Trump’s picture on it. On the back it will say, “In Trump We Trust.” Look for Trump to give some of those lucrative government contracts to the many companies he’s involved with. Look for Trump to use executive privilege more times than any other president before him. Look for Trump to claim he sacrificed a lot to be president and award himself with the Medal of Honor, which would go with that Purple Heart some veteran gave him. Trump thanked the man by saying, “I always wanted one of these.” He kept the medal.
Roy Lunsford, Kuna
