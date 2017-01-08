Elliott letter: Proud to be a liberal

Liberals got women the right to vote.
Liberals created Social Security, which allows millions of elderly to have an income in their latter years.
Liberals ended segregation.
Liberals passed the Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act, Clean Water Act, and Clean Air Act.
Liberals created Medicare.
What did conservatives do?
They opposed every one of these programs yet they gladly take their Social Security and use Medicare when they are eligible. They enjoy the cleaner water and air that are the result of so-called “liberal legislation.”
Yes, I am proud to be a “liberal.”
Barbara Elliott, Boise
Comments