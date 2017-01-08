Thode letter: Electoral College

I’ve always thought the Electoral College was an anachronism and should be abolished. The only defense of it that made any sense to me at all was its use as a guard against a president-elect that was autocratic, dishonest, morally deficient, traitorous, and/or egomaniacal. So much for that defense.
Let’s get rid of it, if not by a constitutional amendment then through the mechanism of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. If Idaho’s Legislature votes for this along with enough of those from other states, the constitutional provision can be bypassed. Let’s let the will of the people rule.
Walt Thode, Boise
