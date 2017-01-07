Bradbury letter: Donald Trump

The basic purpose of the Electoral College is to ensure five or six “select” states can’t decide what’s good for all 50. Overpopulated New York, California, etc., do not speak for Idaho.
And this “Russian intervention to help Trump” doesn’t even begin to make sense. “Tell Vladimir I’ll be more flexible after my re-election.” Remember that one? It wasn’t Trump who said that.
Hillary would roll over to Putin as easily as Obama has for the last eight years. Putin is ex-KGB, he doesn’t want an American president who might stand up to him while he does as he pleases. Trump is the last guy Putin would want to help. The cry-babies have only Obama’s record to blame for Hillary’s defeat, and Obamacare premium hike notices in mailboxes before the election didn’t help her either. Thirty of 50 states don’t want another four years of the same.
Democrats have never comprehended that. This time they lost, and they can’t handle it. Even re-elected Nancy Pelosi. They still don’t get it.
Mike Bradbury, Mountain Home
