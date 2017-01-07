Bianchetti letter: Michelle Obama

I think we Democrats may have a solution for ousting the “presumed president” if he makes it to four years and try to get re-elected. I have the “perfect match” to overtake him and his rich cronies who do not belong in the White House. The person’s name is Michelle Obama. A woman of superior intelligence, well educated, eight years of experience, loves this nation, gives hope to all of us to make “America great again,” which is something Trump intends to ruin, no matter what he says or does. She is a women’s rights advocate (which we women need real bad), equal pay, healthier eating habits, is a champion for all colors and ethnic backgrounds ... you name it, she has all of the qualifications to get this country back to where it should be and will be if she considers or decides to make this historic request. She’s funny, tells it like it is with grace and dignity, can handle the foreign presidents and diplomats. Let’s face it ladies and men out there that agree, we need her or someone like her that can handle both parties. Face it men, women are better at pretty much everything than men. Amen.
Karen S. Bianchetti, Boise
