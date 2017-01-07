Banker letter: Anti-Trump letters

Each day the “Letters to the Editor” is replete with bitter letters from folks who are clearly disappointed with the outcome of the last election. Same points, same complaints, same whining. Maybe we could save the Statesman some ink, and make the Sierra Club happier by using less paper, if we just used the following numbers to express certain recurring messages.
1-Trump is unqualified.
2-Hillary won the popular vote.
3-I am terrified or scared.
4-His Cabinet picks are very bad.
5-The end of the world will happen.
6-The Electoral College is outdated.
7-The rest of the world will hate us.
8-Trump tweets too much.
9-Russia made the election invalid.
10-Comey made the election invalid.
11- Sasquatch made the election invalid.
12-Everyone lies to Congress, so what?
Using this chart, lengthy letters could be condensed to something like this:
Dear Editor:
1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11.
Your reader, Address
Dave Banker, Eagle
Comments