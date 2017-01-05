Samperisi letter: Bank robberies

2:48 Take ride on an ACHD snow plow Pause

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

2:50 How Boise schools make the call to cancel classes

5:41 Dash-cam video a sobering reminder of winter driving danger

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

1:46 Meet Ted Frisbee and Graeme Essman