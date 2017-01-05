Lorentz letter: Jet noise

One Friday afternoon in early November 2016 four F-15/F-18’s flew over the Boise Bench at an altitude of about 2,500 feet. That got our attention. Recently, we were in the Fred Meyer at Franklin and Orchard and we could hear F-15 type aircraft from inside the store. Considering that Boise has always prided itself on its livability (Foothills and Greenbelt etc.) it’s a wonder that basing this type of aircraft at Boise is even being considered. The noise pollution associated with this type of aircraft is detrimental to property values all over Boise. The added stress from the noise is detrimental to the health of many. We lived near the ANG in Great Falls, Mont., and found it distressing with jets taking off two by two, in a series, at 3 a.m. in the morning.
New subdivisions are being planned for Southwest Boise. Demographics point to continued population growth in the Boise/Treasure Valley which is above the national average. Basing F-15/18/35 type aircraft so near such a large and growing metropolis would be a mistake, especially when other viable options exist. If a fighter crashed, there could be catastrophic loss of life and property.
Tom Lorentz, Boise
