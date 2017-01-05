Lodal letter: News manipulation

This letter truly is meant to go “to the editor” and everyone in the media. You were all “played” in 2016. We now have the most skilled news manipulator heading to the White House. When evidence of Russian hacking was uncovered in our election, the media fed us news about The Donald’s preference for groping women. When significant conflicts of interest were revealed, the mainstream media focused its primary attention on the latest outrageous tweet. That might be a claim of millions of illegal votes or a threat to imprison flag burners. In retrospect, we can clearly see a pattern and it’s the textbook definition of obfuscation.
Now he’s the world’s most powerful person and reckless disregard for the truth can have devastating consequences. His news manipulation pattern worked but must now be challenged. Like demanding his tax returns and exposing business relationships that represent sinister conflicts of interest. And not chasing noise while ignoring the truly important stories.
The fourth estate has a critical role to play. Admit that you were repeatedly duped in 2016, learn from the experience, and get back to the investigative reporting of real stories before the news-manipulator-elect drives American democracy into avoidable crises.
John Lodal, Boise
