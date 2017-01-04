Letters to the Editor

January 4, 2017 4:33 PM

Fluetsch letter: Authority

Regarding Richard L. Mickey, Boise, Dec. 19, 2016, letter — “Donald Trump.”

Mickey’s ramblings were saturated with subjective bias, emotive assertions and gross generalizations. Aside from all his errant comments and lopsided opinions, I must answer a question he posed: “What would the Lord have us do?” God’s word tells us the answer.

Firstly, the Lord would forbid our reviling, criticizing and badmouthing authority. (Exodus 22:28)

Secondly, the Lord would exhort us to pray for and be thankful for those in authority. (2 Timothy 2:1-2)

Why? Because, God’s choices of authority are in power. (Romans 13:1)

It’s foolish and futile to find fault with the sovereign Lord’s dealings with mankind.

Robert Fluetsch, Nyssa, Ore.

