Fluetsch letter: Authority

Dec. 19, 2016
Mickey’s ramblings were saturated with subjective bias, emotive assertions and gross generalizations. Aside from all his errant comments and lopsided opinions, I must answer a question he posed: “What would the Lord have us do?” God’s word tells us the answer.
Firstly, the Lord would forbid our reviling, criticizing and badmouthing authority. (Exodus 22:28)
Secondly, the Lord would exhort us to pray for and be thankful for those in authority. (2 Timothy 2:1-2)
Why? Because, God’s choices of authority are in power. (Romans 13:1)
It’s foolish and futile to find fault with the sovereign Lord’s dealings with mankind.
Robert Fluetsch, Nyssa, Ore.
