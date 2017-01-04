Bygum letter: Goose poachers

Illegal goose hunters? I think not. The two men observed allegedly poaching the geese in the field in Meridian and leaving other injured/dying birds were not hunters. They were and are criminals, and your headline should have read “Illegal goose poachers ...” As a lifelong hunter, I endeavor to follow the current Fish and Game laws, even though they can be confusing. But what these two did shouldn’t ever be confused with hunting. Mr. Wahlin, as a hunter yourself, I know how frustrated and angry you must be, however, in the future call these people what they are. To all of those witnesses who reported the incident to the police and Fish and Game, and to the officers involved in investigating this crime, thank you. You did all of us a great service.
Duane Bygum, Star
