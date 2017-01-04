Baldwin letter: Anti-Trump letters

We have been noticing that you have been printing a large number of letters to the editor that are critical of President-elect Donald Trump. We should not be too surprised since the Idaho Statesman board decided to endorse Hillary Clinton for president. We can all be grateful that we are going to have a new president that loves this country and already has done more for it than Obama has done in his eight years in office. We find it very hard to understand why some misguided people do not want the best for all our citizens.
Don and Lorraine Baldwin, Boise
Comments