Aldrich letter: ACHD snowplowing

I think it’s sad after all these years of living here in Boise that ACHD can’t plow residential streets. It’s hard enough when we are slipping and sliding. Put our tax dollars to work and make useful instead of letting go down the drain. They need to start plowing and sand our neighborhoods. It’s getting more and more ridiculous. We have a family friend who lives in Salt Lake and they plow all the streets, including the neighborhoods. I think our state Legislature needs a meeting of the minds and allocate more funds for this. Either that, or change the law so it can happen.
Robert Aldrich, Boise
