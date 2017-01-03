Letters to the Editor

January 3, 2017 3:59 PM

Warner letter: ACHD snowplowing

Thanks for nothing, Ada County Highway District. I read in the Statesman that 130 full-time employees don’t start moving the snow equipment until 2:30 a.m. Then they only do main streets. I guess they don’t think the people who live on side streets are important.

I would like to suggest a solution to this problem. Keep your full-time people working their regular shifts and hire part-time, retired truck drivers, myself included, to fill in and keep those plows working 24/7 until this mess is gone — which would be in a very short time if those plows were all kept moving. Put out a call for retired CDL drivers who have a commercial driver’s license and are as good as your own. I bet you would get enough people to keep your snow equipment moving 24/7 as needed. If these part-time drivers have to be insured, I’m sure your insurance people could get a temporary endorsement to cover them.

Unfortunately to ACHD, the people on side streets are not a priority. Paying taxes to ACHD is not my priority also.

Lloyd Warner, Boise

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Interior Secretary Jewell recounts events that kept her up at night

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos