Warner letter: ACHD snowplowing

Thanks for nothing, Ada County Highway District. I read in the Statesman that 130 full-time employees don’t start moving the snow equipment until 2:30 a.m. Then they only do main streets. I guess they don’t think the people who live on side streets are important.
I would like to suggest a solution to this problem. Keep your full-time people working their regular shifts and hire part-time, retired truck drivers, myself included, to fill in and keep those plows working 24/7 until this mess is gone — which would be in a very short time if those plows were all kept moving. Put out a call for retired CDL drivers who have a commercial driver’s license and are as good as your own. I bet you would get enough people to keep your snow equipment moving 24/7 as needed. If these part-time drivers have to be insured, I’m sure your insurance people could get a temporary endorsement to cover them.
Unfortunately to ACHD, the people on side streets are not a priority. Paying taxes to ACHD is not my priority also.
Lloyd Warner, Boise
