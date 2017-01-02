Hammer letter: Downtown sidewalks

I have heard that there is a law that says that city sidewalks need to be cleared of snow. What about ice? I work downtown and ever since it has snowed and been cold I have yet to see our sidewalks sprinkled with salt. I have almost fallen numerous times and watched other people catch themselves due to ice. I am pretty sure the city officials have a clear pathway around City Hall. Officials want to build our downtown up, make underground bus system, raise parking meters, and make bike lanes, so why don’t you make the city sidewalks for people to walk? How do you expect people to come downtown when they can’t walk on any sidewalks? Meter readers use sidewalks every day walking and riding their bikes generating the city revenue. If you don’t want to treat the city sidewalks for those that pay your salary at least do it for your employees.
Jessica Hammer, Boise
Comments