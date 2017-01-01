Coons letter: Betsy DeVos

On Dec. 22 you printed a commentary from the Orlando Sentinel titled “Teachers unions shouldn’t fear education choice” by Phil Handy. Handy and Betsy Devos are heavily invested in efforts to divert federal funds to charter schools.
On Dec. 23 the Sentinel ran a response piece titled “Teacher: God save public schools from the clutches of Betsy DeVos,” by Mary Louise Wells, a former Florida Teacher of the Year and an advocate for public schools.
In the interest of allowing citizens to make a well-informed decision about DeVos’ nomination for secretary of education, I suggest that you also run the response by Mary Louise Wells, if you have not already done so.
John Coons, Eagle
Note: See the piece below, which was edited down for space.
