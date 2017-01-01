Letters to the Editor

January 1, 2017 11:28 PM

Bejsovec letter: Support arts in school

Janet and I attended the Borah High School Christmas program, and it was delightful. All the kids were on top of it all and adorable. (I have to say that since granddaughter Ruthie was part of it.) But seriously, they were quite professional and the singers held confidently to their dissonances, no mean feat. It reminded me of how important the arts are in school. When we recall our school years, music and art figure prominently in our memories. Need I remind everyone to support the arts in school? Do it.

Joe Bejsovec, Boise

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What's JUMP all about in Downtown Boise?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos