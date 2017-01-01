Bejsovec letter: Support arts in school

Janet and I attended the Borah High School Christmas program, and it was delightful. All the kids were on top of it all and adorable. (I have to say that since granddaughter Ruthie was part of it.) But seriously, they were quite professional and the singers held confidently to their dissonances, no mean feat. It reminded me of how important the arts are in school. When we recall our school years, music and art figure prominently in our memories. Need I remind everyone to support the arts in school? Do it.
Joe Bejsovec, Boise
