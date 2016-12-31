Askey letter: Jet noise

What is the plan for BOI as an urban airport to coexist with adjoining neighborhoods? The City of Boise needs a plan to manage BOI noise levels for the future of the city, BOI, neighborhoods, residents, and property owners based on facts and data rather than computer modeling per the FAA noise study. Increasing BOI’s noise footprint to accommodate an Idaho Air National Guard (IANG) mission change impacts our way of life (environmental and economic) and property values. It is disconcerting that our Congressional representatives express their frustration with the deficit, national debt, and wasteful government spending but support the F-35 for the IANG. Please consider working toward a different solution than F-35s or F-15s for IANG given that they operate out of our urban airport and negatively impact our environment. Options include but are not limited to continuing to utilize A-10s — a much more economical weapon than F-35s and one that many military experts say are an indispensable solution for modern day conflicts. Certainly not the preferred outcome but many communities in America have been through the impact of consolidation and base closings and are doing fine — despite local government and media hype.
Marvin Askey, Boise
