December 31, 2016 12:13 AM

Pendleton letter: Unholy alliance

No truer saying has been said of this latest presidential election than to quote from a long dead American writer, Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known today as Mark Twain:

“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”

Since when do we Americans embrace a foreign autocrat (read “dictator” — one of the three richest people in the world thanks to unscrupulous plundering of his nation’s wealth) who’s one priority is to break the back of our American democracy?

As Americans, we should never tolerate an authoritarian president-elect, who will soon represent the U.S. in the world’s political arena, cozying up to a sworn enemy of democracy.

Our country as a people gains nothing from sucking up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, however, president elect Trump certainly stands to gain (Trump owes Russian banks [Putin] millions of U.S. dollars as U.S. banks will no longer do business with Trump).

Trump and his family have the whole world to gain, well half the world, split down the middle, with America’s new best friend.

Not exactly my idea of “Making America Great Again.”

James Pendleton, Boise

