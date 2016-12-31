Franzen letter: Dangerous intersection

After almost being hit by someone running the red light on the flashing yellow light I feel compelled to write this. Why does the Idaho Department of Transportation and Ada County Highway District need to study the intersection of Edgemont and Highway 44? Since they put the yellow flashing light in, there have been more accidents there than ever. Turn the light off and go back to red, green, yellow. I am at that intersection twice a day, 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., and watch the drivers run it all the time. They seem to think they have the right of way. So why waste the time and money on a study? Toys due? Turn the yellow flashing light off.
Jacob Franzen, Meridian
