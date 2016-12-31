DeThomas letter: Airport rotunda floor

I was shocked to read in your Dec. 3 issue of the Statesman that the repair of the floor in the rotunda of the Boise City Airport terminal was costing $600,000. I had hoped there was a mistake of several decimal points in that number but have been assured that $600,000 was the actual cost to repair a small concrete floor. This waste of public money is obscene. First of all, the earlier tile floor of the rotunda had been fine for many years. I see no need for repair or for someone’s idea of “art.” This cost is ultimately borne by everyone who uses the airport even though some funding may come from users’ pockets via the FAA since the airlines pay a passenger fee which is hidden in your airfare when you buy a ticket. If you fly or even use air freight packages from the airport, you are ultimately paying this cost. The inmates seem to be running the asylum. The Boise Airport is badly in need of adult supervision.
John DeThomas, Boise
