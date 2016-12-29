Hawkins letter: Thank you

I would like to thank all the volunteers and all those that provided gifts for our residents. The party was wonderful. We had many military personnel attend from Gowen Field, a lot of community support. Our vets had a wonderful Christmas.
Thanks also to those who helped with our Homeless Outreach program. Thanks to all the help, we were able to help nearly 500 folks — not just veterans, which was our primary responsibility, but other homeless as well.
Thanks again to all those who helped provide, wrap and deliver gifts. It was a wonderful year of giving.
Phil Hawkins, volunteer coordinator, Idaho State Veterans Home, Boise
