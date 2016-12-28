Woodard letter: 2017 wish list

With 2017 fast approaching, here is my wish list for the next year:
1. That under our new president, our nation will return to the Christian principles we once knew and practiced.
2. That our military will be reinforced and we can experience safety from ISIS.
3. That major oil pipelines will be finished and leasing of federal offshore oil reserves be resumed.
4. With over 130 federal judicial vacancies, that these and the Supreme Court vacancy be filled with conservative men or women quickly.
5. Lastly, that Canyon County get off the dime and build a new jail.
Larry Woodard, Meridian
