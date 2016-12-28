Hawkins letter: Bright spot

Kudos to the Boise Art Museum (BAM) for organizing the exhibit titled, ”Minidoka: Artist as Witness,” which thoughtfully displays the work of five artists, three of whom were incarcerated at Minidoka, east of Jerome. This exhibit provides an opportunity for awareness of the incarceration of 120,000 Japanese American citizens and legal resident aliens of Japanese descent during World War II. Through art, we can gain some sense of the impact of incarceration on the Japanese American community and surrounding communities. Hopefully, we can benefit from lessons that inform us today. See the exhibit at BAM before it closes Jan. 15, 2017, and find books on the topic at the Boise Public Library. Thank you, Boise Art Museum and Boise Public Library.
Gail Chandler Hawkins, Boise
