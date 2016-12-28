Traylor letter: Donald Trump

I am 58 years old with the life experiences one has at that age. In spite of those experiences, there are some things I don’t understand. I spent 25 years as a public school teacher and then 11 years as an advocate for public school employees. Based on this, I believe that I am safe in saying that a school district would not hire an individual who has publicly mocked a person with a disability, admitted to sexually assaulting women, and/or made racist statements. What I need to understand is how this individual would be considered even remotely appropriate to lead this great (and I do believe it’s great) country if he could not even be considered an appropriate educator for our children?
My second question has to do with the stated promise to repeal, or greatly reduce, the Affordable Care Act. Throughout my professional life I have willingly contributed to campaigns to assist children in obtaining medical care the parents couldn’t afford. During that same time the “free market” was in place. Why would any intelligent person assume that this same free market is going to ensure that our children have the health care they deserve? Just wondering…
LeAnn Traylor, Boise
