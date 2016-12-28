Thomas letter: Donald Trump

I have a different view of Donald Trump than that described in the Idaho Statesman. He has lived and worked in New York his adult life. He is a very successful business person. He has raised an admirable family. His wife is from Novo Mesto, Slovenia. She would be an immigrant, would she not? Is he really against immigration, or just illegal immigration? He has worked with the political systems of New York City, New York State, Washington, D.C., our labor unions, China, Russia and, dare I say it, Democrats. All successfully. Trump has organized and executed a plan by which he was elected president of the United States. This action was put together in about six months and defeated a candidate who had been seeking that office for at least four years. Trump was outspent by a large amount. $1.4 billion to $932.3 million. Quite a success. Les Gennette, please share with us your qualifications to judge Trump as being an imbecile. I am sure they must be impressive.
Howard Thomas, Nampa
