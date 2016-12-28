Mickey letter: Donald Trump

We observed the KKK cheering Trump from the sidelines. We observed and heard Trump mock the disabled. We heard Trump say he can grab a woman’s privates and get away with it because he’s famous. We heard Trump, a habitual liar, tell one lie after another. We’re still waiting to see his tax returns. But yet, voters said yes. Yes. We want Trump for president. Not Hillary. She made email mistakes.
Can’t have that. Lock her up. It’s apparent that some voters of faith turned their backs on the Lord and put their faith in Donald Trump. A man who has no faith, scruples or decency. Chalk one up for the dark side. What would the Lord have us do? Was that question even entertained? I think not. Now we have Trump, Nurse Ratchett and a room full of other misfits poised to lead our country. Make America great again? I think not. We just gave an already great America a debilitating disease. To our Idaho reps in Washington I say, pay attention. You will be held accountable for this mentally unstable man’s actions. Unbelievable.
Richard L. Mickey, Boise
