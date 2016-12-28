Nations letter: Ehlert editorial

Robert Ehlert’s “Was ‘D’ by name too much for Elmore prosecutor?” (Dec. 8) is another dull opinion piece showing that he suffers from lingering paranoia that was surely induced by our president-elect. Ehlert’s latest whining spree involves Democrat Kristina Schindele’s loss in her re-run for Elmore County prosecutor. He cites her 12 years of service and three successive terms while running unopposed as some sort of validation by voters. However, when Schindele was finally challenged by a strong candidate and lost, he wonders if her defeat is related to the “D” before her name, which he also alleges is the common fate for many others in our “R” biased state. Never mind that her opponent, Daniel Page, has strong credentials with a law degree from William and Mary in Virginia, a university that produced three presidents, a Supreme Court justice, and many other key figures in our nation’s history. Moreover, Page’s ties to the National Rifle Association could only help his campaign thanks to Idaho’s outdoor lifestyle and its many hunters. When Ehlert frets about the dominant “R,” he fails to grasp that voters here endear the traditional values behind the letters notwithstanding his and the Statesman’s efforts to change those values.
Charlie Nations, Eagle
