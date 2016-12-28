Hull letter: Trump supporters

The letters in recent editions by those defending Donald Trump have to be rebutted. The most recent from Brian Kurland begs rebuttal. For Kurland’s information, this is our country as well as his, and if we of the loyal opposition (something you people have no concept of) wish to voice our displeasure at the election of Trump, surprise Brian, that’s our right. If Kurland thinks for one minute had his racist, misogynist savior been defeated he and others wouldn’t have been in the streets doing far worse than us, he’s as delusional as most of Trump’s supporters. Bannon not a White Nationalist? Kurland should read Bannon’s website.
Keith Hull, Garden Valley
