Hoffman letter: American flag

Anyone who intentionally damages or disrespects our flag has decided that their personal problem with America is more important than our ability to defend America or protect Americans from war or terrorism. Our enemies may well interpret such national disrespect as weakness and be encouraged to commit further acts of war or terror.
Our flag is an important and emotional patriotic symbol to our men and women in uniform, their families, and to all who honor the contribution and sacrifice of America’s veterans. And that included me on Dec. 7, 2016, as I put pen to paper thinking of my Uncle Eugene at Pearl Harbor 75 years ago.
When we observe such behavior we should exercise our right of free speech to inform the offender exactly how inconsiderate, selfish and stupid their behavior appears. If we see that behavior at a game or on television, we should tell the owner or sponsor why we left the event.
If we make it clear that this behavior will only earn contempt, perhaps they will gain a new understanding about being an American. We need to end this mockery of our flag and essential values by speaking out in strong, clear terms.
Ted Hoffman, Mountain Home
