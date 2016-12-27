Franklin letter: Our moral compass

With our votes and non-votes this nation has clearly shown the world our American core values. Obviously, we admire, applaud and emulate a leader who lies, bullies, and incites anger, hatred, racism, sexism and bigotry in the name of Greatness. When 54 percent of women and 30 percent of Hispanic votes align with Trump’s messages, there is no logical argument to his popularity. He must truly speak for us. But is it really about Trump or about his exposing us to ourselves?
No doubt the world already recognizes us as a self-serving, self-righteous, hypocritical people espousing supposedly Christian values while neglecting the less fortunate. Perhaps Dano Savino and his ilk have correctly echoed the Idaho voters. They are not lazy, ill-informed or even stupid to consistently re-elect the leaders who do nothing for the citizens. Idaho voters are rather the vanguard of the nation. With 57 percent Trump approval rating, Idaho cements its American values. Truth, honor and compassion are swept aside. Facts no longer matter as we march forward to reclaim Greatness.
I strike my colors: this is not the nation I served for in both the Navy and Vietnam.
We have lost our moral compass and verily, verily we shall reap accordingly.
Jim Franklin, Meridian
