Welty letter: Donald Trump

My aunt, who has a master’s degree in social work, believes Donald Trump is mentally ill, and I do, too. He has a dark side to him called the “shadow,” which shows the dark side of the ego-personality. He may be able to reveal the three poisons of greed, hatred and ignorance with a “collective infection” that can weld people into an irrational mob. I think we need to be very vigilant with this man and watch him closely since he is not able to face his defects and projects them on to others: “crooked Hillary” and the “lying media” for example.
Our democracy is at stake here.
Mary Welty, Boise
Comments