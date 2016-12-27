Lowery letter: Donald Trump

Donald Trump and his henchmen are in for a slog in the swamp. Folks who believe in global warming, want clean air and water, and feel that all species have the right to not only exist, but to thrive will not roll over and play dead.
We intend to fight this immoral, unethical and ignorant bunch with every part of our being.
We believe the one percent and corporate America have made enough money trashing the environment and the middle class.
The grassroots is smarter than they think and more powerful. We will stop the purveyors of weapons and their addiction to war.
All people and organizations that attach to this foul group will go down with them.
You can only fool the grassroots so long before they rise up and send abusers packing.
Study our own Revolution.
Odos Lowery, Boise
Comments