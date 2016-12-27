Jones letter: Donald Trump

The next four years will be lots of fun for Reality TV addicts as the nation’s top-rated show will soon be produced in the White House. They can count on Reality Star Donald Trump to deliver a mysterious new conspiracy theory each week as he explains how an overwhelming minority of voters gave him a clear mandate to become America’s new Messiah.
Trump won because he proudly admitted he was not a politician. A majority of Americans support Democratic Party principles and they can regain the presidency in 2020 if they nominate a non-politician who isn’t a ticking time bomb like Trump.
It’s time for Democrats to lighten up and poke fun at those “Never Trump” Republicans who are now lining up at Trump Tower to “Kiss Their Messiah’s Ring.”
Alston Jones, Garden City
Comments