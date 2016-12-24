Runsvold letter: Jet noise

Living in Caldwell, I don’t have a dog in Boise’s fight over basing F-15s or F-35s at Gowen Field. But as a Navy (aviation) brat and former resident near many runways, and having fished under Mountain Home’s climb-out route, I’ll say this: You’ll regret doing it.
Take a boat ride up the Snake River arm of C.J. Strike Reservoir. Try to have a conversation when the F-15s, two-by-two, are climbing out after takeoff, presumably on afterburner. Then think how that would sound in a Boise neighborhood.
For a town so cherishing its livability (Foothills, Greenbelt, etc.), it’s a wonder Boise would even think about doing this. Must be about big money, for somebody.
James M. Runsvold, Caldwell
