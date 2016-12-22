Stevens letter: Donald Trump

0:51 Old Faithful erupts on the first day of winter Pause

0:43 Filling Garden City cupboards

1:16 Mash bash pits University of Idaho against Colorado State University band

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

1:32 Idaho football coach Paul Petrino looks ahead to Potato Bowl

1:03 How a forensic investigator lost — and found — his laptop

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

10:11 Paul Petrino likes his team as the underdog

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl