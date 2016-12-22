Holladay letter: Donald Trump

It eluded me during and after the election process as to why anyone would vote for Donald Trump. Apparently a majority of people don’t understand what narcissism is as there is no discussion or media coverage while still wondering what motivates Trump. This is simple. The citizens of this nation voted for a president with an illness.
“Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental disorder in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of ultra-confidence lies a fragile self-esteem that’s vulnerable to the slightest criticism.”
This is only a scratch on the surface of what narcissism is and how it affects everyone. I urge you to read more about this illness. It is largely untreatable because the subject denies culpability for their illness or responsibility for their actions. A narcissist loves to control their surrounding environment by creating confusion in the minds of everyone thereby feeling that they have done so. Sound familiar?
Time and again we watch as Trump denies responsibility for his actions, insults people while acting impetuously. This is your president-elect. Congratulations.
Duane Holladay, Boise
