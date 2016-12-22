Anderson letter: Donald Trump

I was alarmed when Donald Trump ran for the presidency. His rhetoric was ugly and demeaning to so many people. He didn’t mind riling people up to show their ugly side. Every day he appoints someone to double down on his prejudices of immigrants, minorities, certain religions, LGBT community, poor, other countries, and the list goes on. I am disappointed in the folks who ignored this and voted for him anyway.
I have always accepted whoever won, until this election. I cannot accept the hate and incompetence of a man who is making picks of Cabinet members who have no experience or are questionable at best. He has assets which are and will be in conflict with policies. Republicans seem to be afraid of his wrath so they remain silent. We are flooded with fake news, which many folks seem unwilling to challenge. Fact checking is more important than ever.
Yes, people are fearful of this administration and their fears become more real each day. Trump tweets, along with his security adviser pick, with no thought of repercussions. Trump does not take the great responsibility he has been given seriously.
Margaret Anderson, Boise
