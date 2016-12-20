Letters to the Editor

December 20, 2016 10:16 PM

Weeks letter: Thank you

Yes Virginia, there is a Santa — his name is Tom Bruck.

We had an issue with the siding on our son’s house. Tom Bruck from Western Siding came to look at it — they had installed it several years before. It had warped and he told us we needed to contact the manufacturer. Long story short, they (in another state) denied our claim even with much help from Tom. He decided to fix the problem and absorb the cost — materials and labor. When asked, he just said to say nice things about him and Western Siding. Thanks, Santa Tom.

Russ and Teresa Weeks and family, Boise

