Hunt letter: Trump’s tax returns

Have we really all forgotten about Donald Trump’s federal tax returns that have still not been released to the American public? This negligence is just another example of him thumbing his nose at our legitimate concerns about him, and getting his own way despite what we want.
Wake up, America. Demand that he release his tax returns. Do not allow his subversive tactics to control us. He made the comment during a post-election interview that it doesn’t matter that he has not released them because “no one really cares about them.” We all need to speak up and show him that we do care, and are not fooled by his hypocrisy.
Rose Hunt, Garden City
Comments