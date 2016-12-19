Freeman letter: Raised differently

Ever since I was a kid in elementary school I could tell that I was raised different than my peers. While other kids would get knocked down in recess and start crying I would get back up and keep playing. While other kids were pampered by their parents I was raised with the advice that “if you want something go work for it.” This generation lacks the need for competition. Coming out of high school I feel that I am more prepared for the real world. I realize in the real world there are no participation trophies, there are no “safe spaces,” and you can’t limit someone’s freedom of speech because it’s “offensive.” This generation would like to close the wage gap, but not work to close it. Instead of bettering themselves they would rather have other people act as their parents did and give them whatever they want. The world is a sink-or-swim type of environment and I am grateful I was raised the way I was. Through this I will be able to raise competitive, eager, motivated children who will succeed as I will.
Kaeleb Freeman, Boise
