Dewey letter: Climate change

Rocky Barker’s Dec. 3 article on climate change is full of distortions that need correction.
First he supports the idea that climate change can be “fixed.” Truth: No matter what we do the climate is going to change.
As an alternative he says we can watch “The Great Global Warming Swindle, which says man-made global warming is a hoax.
The word “hoax” is not mentioned in the film. Its point is that the actual data does not support great alarm over human release of CO2.
Then he tells us that the enlightened know Idaho’s climate is changing. I have news. Skeptics realize that Idaho’s climate is changing as well as the world’s. That is not part of any argument. The real argument (which is avoided by alarmists) is how much of the change is human caused and economically effective methods of dealing with it.
Finally, he says the Washington Post debunked a Breitbart story that “global temperatures have plummeted.”
This is untrue. Breitbart says that temperatures have made a big drop the latter half of the year and several Post articles acknowledge this but give a technical disagreement as to its historical context, a minor detail.
Joseph J. Dewey, Boise
