Treinen letter: Electoral College

Idaho, in its independence and respect for our Founding Fathers, has refused, unlike other states, to bind its electors to casting their vote for the candidate who won the popular vote of its state. I would like to strongly urge Idaho’s electors to perform the role that the Constitution grants them and to vote their conscious today . Should that be for Donald Trump, then so be it. Before they do so, however, I hope they will consider not only whether they truly believe him to be fit to lead our great nation, but whether recent news of Russian foreign influence, something unprecedented in our democracy, does not make the results of this election suspect, and the winner of the Electoral College a threat to our national security.
Jennifer Treinen, Boise
Comments