Coates letter: Donald Trump

OK. OK. Enough already. I’ve heard all you tantrum-throwers and how much you hate President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans in general. But this is not about the messenger. It’s about the message. When I voted on Nov. 8, I did not vote for a pope (we’ve already got one for life). I voted for a president to drain the swamp in D.C. I could care less if Trump is a male chauvinist pig. I want someone who will get the job done.
I compare Trump to famed World War II American Army General George Patton. Patton in his time was also considered a vulgar, insulting, dangerous loose canon not well liked by the Allied High Command and hounded by the media. He even committed a court-marshal offense by slapping a shell-shocked American G.I. in Sicily. But he took command of a defeated and demoralized U.S. Army and transformed it into the excellent fighting force it was meant to be and won victory. The right man in the right time and place.
So go Trump go. Make America great again.
Duane A. Coates, Meridian
