Bennett letter: Donald Trump

The death of Fidel Castro brings to mind the disastrous 1961 American-sponsored invasion of Cuba known as the Bay of Pigs.
President Kennedy, apparently knowing more than his generals and the CIA, changed the landing site at the last minute and stopped the bombing raids that were destroying Castro’s small air force.
As a result, the anti-Castro landing force was beaten, thus paving the way for the Cuban missile crisis and the threat of nuclear war.
In 2003, George W. Bush, apparently knowing more than the U.N. weapons inspectors and honest CIA analysts, was misinformed about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction and being involved in the 9/11 attacks and he ordered the invasion of Iraq, which has led to the rise of ISIS-sponsored global terrorism and a $4 trillion unfunded bill.
Now there is an even more uninformed and arrogant president-to-be by the name of Donald Trump who has said he, too, knows more than the generals. What international disasters will he inflict on us?
Thanks to all the religious people who voted for Trump, we may be in the biblical end times with the Beast loosed upon the world.
Gary Bennett, Boise
Comments