Manahan letter: Middle East problems

Forget Pearl Harbor— remember Twin Towers.
As a sailor in the U.S. Navy in World War II, such a warning is more appropriate.
We see at this moment a huge Russian aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea that seems to be threatening Israel’s large gas and oil developments. However, the carrier might be there to pre-empt an Israeli bombing raid on Iran’s nuclear facilities. (Israel is now in production with their oil and gas since 2013, and has offered to sell to Europe, but Vladimir Putin needs that income for Russia.)
The “Iran Deal requires the USA to defend Iran,” according to our Sen. Jim Risch, as well as “allows Iran to have missiles, ICBM’s, that can hit the USA.” Our senator says “this is unacceptable” so he voted against it, but the deal passed. Thank God our lame duck is flying away, and the “U.N. world government” is again delayed.
Bill Manahan, Meridian
