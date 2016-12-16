Vanerka letter: Salmon/steelhead editorial

Great salmon/steelhead editorial. Bravo. Thanks for stepping forward with your opinion that I am sure is based on solid logic and pure science. Time has arrived for all to admit the four dams were a mistake and should be eliminated. A major dilemma is the fact that this is far from being a local or regional issue and that few folks outside of our area are aware of the issue let alone what the consequences are if nothing is done. Nationwide attention is a must. Not all taxpayers relate to saving the fish but all are or should be outraged at the cost of operating the dams (dredging, lock maintenance, fish management, etc.). Informing America of the situation is critical.
Doug Vanerka, Lenore, Idaho and Marquette, Mich.
Comments