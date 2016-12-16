Hodgin letter: Electoral College

As Monday approaches, already one elector from the 2016 Electoral College has resigned because of his personal convictions about the president-elect. It’s prophetic that, with the tour de force production of Broadway’s “Hamilton” in New York and Chicago, this founding father in the Federalist Papers left our nation with an escape hatch, if the president-elect was not “... endowed with requisite qualifications.” Thank God.
With the intricacies of the Electoral College, 21 states, including Idaho, are not bound to their party’s election results. May these electors overturn their support for the president-elect, protecting the republic from looming political corruption and a growing oligarchy.
Donald Trump and propaganda media sites throughout this election have falsely vilified Hillary Clinton, yet she was never charged with any crime; former Secretary Clinton has been victimized — along with her Election Day voters. She has been politically assassinated in this race with slanderous and repeated lies until almost half of the nation, a well intentioned populace, spearheaded shamelessly by Trump, thought they could not bring themselves to vote for her. Still, with Trump’s campaign lies and FBI Director James Comey’s poor turn, Clinton won the popular election by 2.4 million votes.
Susan Hodgin, Moscow
